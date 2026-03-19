Porsche said Thursday it will launch more than 10 new models in South Korea this year, starting with the East Asia debut of the Cayenne Electric, as it steps up its push in the high-performance electric vehicle market.

At a New Year press conference in Seoul, Porsche Korea CEO Mathias Busse said the lineup will include the Cayenne Electric, the Korea-exclusive Panamera Red Exclusive, as well as the new 911 Turbo S and Macan GTS.

“Bringing the Cayenne Electric to Korea at an early stage is particularly meaningful,” Busse said, noting the Cayenne has been one of the brand’s best-selling models in the country, with strong demand for high-performance EVs.

South Korea has emerged as a key EV market for Porsche. According to Christiane Zorn, vice president of overseas and emerging markets at Porsche AG, Korea ranked as the company’s sixth-largest market for fully electric vehicles, driven by strong sales of the Taycan and Macan Electric.

Porsche held a 44 percent share of imported EVs priced above 100 million won ($66,700) in Korea.

Of the 10,746 vehicles sold last year — the second-highest annual total for Porsche Korea — more than 60 percent were electrified models, including fully electric vehicles (34 percent) and plug-in hybrids (28 percent). Globally, internal combustion engine vehicles still account for 66 percent of Porsche’s sales, underscoring Korea’s faster shift toward electrification.

Porsche also plans to localize its battery supply. All EV models sold in Korea from this year will use Korean-made batteries, with LG Energy Solution supplying cells for the Cayenne Electric.

The company will also equip the Macan Electric with Samsung SDI batteries, replacing earlier models that used China’s CATL cells, in a move aimed at aligning with local preferences.

“We are working closely with Korea’s battery leaders to ensure the highest levels of quality, safety and reliability,” Zorn said.

Korea has become increasingly important in Porsche’s global strategy. Since establishing its local unit in 2014, the country’s share of sales in Porsche’s emerging markets has risen from 14 percent in 2018 to 19 percent in 2025.

Porsche Korea will also expand its service network, including opening a center on Jeju Island, converting its Ilsan facility in Gyeonggi Province into a brand experience space and strengthening operations in Yangjae, Gyeonggi Province; Incheon; and Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The company aims to double its service network by 2030.