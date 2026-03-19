BTS bandmates hold about W20b in shares each

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk dominated South Korea’s culture and content sector in shareholder wealth, holding shares worth 4.8 trillion won ($3.2 billion) as of Tuesday, according to a report from the Korea CXO Institute released Thursday.

Bang, widely credited with building BTS, owns 13.15 million shares in Hybe — far outpacing other major figures in the industry.

A total of 27 individual shareholders in the sector held stakes worth more than 10 billion won each, with their combined holdings rising 2.1 percent from early January.

Park Jin-young, founder and largest shareholder of JYP Entertainment, ranked a distant second with 362.7 billion won, followed by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk at 225 billion won.

Each of the seven BTS bandmates were estimated to hold shares worth around 20 billion won, based on previously disclosed stakes.