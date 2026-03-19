South Korea is ramping up immigration operations at Incheon Airport, deploying extra staff and expanding passport control capacity ahead of a surge in overseas visitors expected for BTS’ Saturday performance.

Effective Wednesday, immigration officials began working extra hours, while non-immigration airport staff started assisting with immigration duties, according to the Ministry of Justice. More passport control zones are being operated than usual, and additional personnel have been deployed to guide foreign national visitors to less crowded checkpoints.

The measures are aimed at easing anticipated congestion at immigration checkpoints and reducing waiting times for foreign visitors, the ministry said.

Further steps to ease crowding at the country’s main airport will be discussed at a meeting Thursday involving the Justice Ministry, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Incheon Airport Immigration Office, and the Incheon International Airport Corporation.

Officials will review ways to improve immigration processing for foreign travelers, including adjusting flight schedules, managing passenger flows, and upgrading related infrastructure.

“The ministry will seek effective ways to reduce waiting times for foreign visitors at Incheon International Airport, contributing to tourism and the revitalization of the local economy,” the ministry said.

BTS, one of the world’s most successful boy bands, has a massive fan base both in Korea and abroad. The group is set to release its fifth album, “Arirang,” on Friday and will hold an outdoor concert, “BTS The Comeback: Arirang,” in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, on Saturday.