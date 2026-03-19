Here's your guide to seven years of BTS on the big screen

Seoul hasn't seen anything quite like this in a long time.

By the time BTS takes the stage at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday, with the storied Gyeongbokgung as a backdrop and an estimated 260,000 fans packed into a stretch of road that normally handles morning commuters, the city will have already spent a week purple.

Hotels in central Seoul are booking rooms at five times their usual rate. Subway trains will skip stations closest to the venue. The government has placed the surrounding districts on an elevated security alert. There is a lot riding on this: BTS' first full-member performance in nearly four years, arriving with their new album "Arirang" and a world tour that spans 82 shows in 34 cities.

For newcomers wondering what all the fuss is about, the group has helpfully documented its own ascent across four feature-length films from 2018 to the present. Each reflects a different chapter of their story, and together they add up to something like a running chronicle of one of the most improbable career trajectories in pop history.

'Burn the Stage: The Movie' (2018)

Before it became a film, "Burn the Stage" was an eight-part docuseries on YouTube Red (since rebranded as YouTube Premium) chronicling BTS' 2017 "The Wings Tour," a run of shows that drew more than half a million fans across 19 countries. Director Park Jun-soo condensed the series into an 85-minute theatrical release, adding new footage and polishing the rough edges into something more cinematic in texture, if lighter in tone than its source material.

What the film captures well is a boy band on the cusp. This is before the Billboard Hot 100, before Wembley, before the UN speech — a version of aspiring world stars still visibly astonished by the size of the venues they're filling.

The concert sequences are mostly kept at arm's length. The film is less interested in the spectacle per se than in what goes on behind the bright lights, the grind of keeping a global tour on the road. Most of it is hard work and sweat — ice packs on injured necks, the band talking through mistakes in hotel rooms, long stretches of plain exhaustion that look pretty ordinary even when you're selling out arenas across the world.

Meanwhile, the lighter stuff lands just as well. A scene of a poolside barbecue on an off-day — the members goofing around, Suga with a glass of wine, everyone else cannonballing into the water — became one of the more widely shared clips and probably did more for the group's fanbase than any single performance in the runtime.

There's a third-person narrator whose poetic voiceover strikes an occasionally odd note, but when RM and Suga take over toward the end, the film finds something more genuine underneath all the production. It grossed $14 million in its opening week across 79 countries, breaking the event cinema box office record at the time.

'Bring the Soul: The Movie' (2019)

The second film, arriving a year later, is built around a simple structural conceit: the group sitting together on a Parisian rooftop the day after the final night of their "Love Yourself" European tour, talking through what the year had been like. Park Jun-soo returns as director, intercutting the conversation with concert footage from stops across North America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

The result is more relaxed than its precursor and, depending on what you're looking for, either more intimate or less focused. There isn't much drama here, no significant behind-the-scenes conflict, just seven guys at a table, eating, reminiscing and occasionally bickering.

The moments that land hardest are the personal ones: Jungkook in tears backstage after missing a note during the opening Seoul show, or V silently mouthing the lyrics through an entire Paris concert after losing his voice. These are minor hiccups in the grand scheme of things, but the way the group absorbs and processes them says something about what they expect of themselves.

A late-film sequence at the Citi Field show, in which the camera goes dark and close as backstage tension builds before a performance involving pyrotechnics, is genuinely atmospheric in a way the rest of the film doesn't quite match. It grossed $24.3 million worldwide, once again breaking the event cinema record.

'Break the Silence: The Movie' (2020)

The third entry, and in some ways the most ambitious of the three, is an adaptation of a docuseries that aired on Weverse earlier that year. "Break the Silence" covers BTS' "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" stadium tour from 2018-19, the run that made them the first Korean act to headline Wembley Stadium and marked the arrival of a bona fide global sensation.

The film spends more time with each member individually than the earlier installments did, and the tone is notably more reflective. Jin talks about how he's learned to wall off his private self from his public persona. Jungkook, by contrast, seems to be arriving at the opposite conclusion, less interested in drawing a clean line between who he is offstage and who he becomes on it.

RM, visiting a woodshop somewhere out in the countryside, offers what might be the film's defining line: Being in pain is not, he suggests, actually a prerequisite for making good work.

The sheer scale of the stadium context gives "Break the Silence" a different weight from the earlier films. There's more footage of enormous crowds, the kind of imagery that viscerally communicates what it means to perform for 80,000 people at a time. It earned around $9 million at the global box office, affected in part by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on theatrical attendance worldwide.

'BTS: The Return' (2026)

All of which brings us full circle. Directed by Bao Nguyen, whose previous Netflix documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop" earned a Grammy nomination and three Emmy nods, "BTS: The Return" premieres on March 27, six days after Saturday's landmark event. Unlike all the rest, it isn't a tour film or a behind-the-scenes window onto a specific run of shows; this one's about the making of the album "Arirang" itself.

With military service now behind all seven members, the group flew to Los Angeles in mid-2025, shared a house for two months to focus on the album, and more or less started all over. RM has described it as feeling like being trainees again, except with stadium tours and a few billion streams in the rearview.

The trailer, released just this week, leans into the weight of that time away. "Trends shift every season," RM says in a voiceover while footage of stressed-out recording sessions plays. "Standing still isn't an option."

Whether "The Return" will have more in common with the candor of "Break the Silence" or the breezy hang-out energy of "Bring the Soul" is hard to know from the trailer alone. But with superstars attempting a comeback after years of the world moving on without them, the stakes just hit different.

These are seasoned veterans now in their 30s, trying to figure out who they are now that the context that made them has changed. That's a harder question than any the earlier films had to deal with, and Saturday's concert will be the first hint at an answer.