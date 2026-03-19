CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) -- Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced the sacking Wednesday of Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who headed the military for almost a decade under ousted leader Nicolas Maduro.

Rodriguez, who took over after Maduro was deposed by US forces in January, thanked Lopez for his service but did not give any explanation for the change in the important post.

Padrino said on Telegram it had been "the honor of my life" to serve in the post and to "protect peace and national unity." The 62-year-old had held the position since 2014 and was considered Maduro's key ally within the military high command.

Rodriguez, who is acting head of state, appointed General Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez to lead the Defense Ministry.

Under Maduro he was head of the intelligence service known as Sebin. Days after Maduro's ouster, Gonzalez Lopez was been named chief of the presidential guard and of the feared counter-intelligence directorate.

Bringing Gonalez Lopez into the president's cabinet means that as much as Rodriguez may project an air of reform in the post-Maduro era, things are staying the same, said Provea, a human rights group.

"There cannot be truly new institutions if those who oversaw repression retain power," it said.

Rodriguez also changed her ministers of electric energy, housing, transport and labor.

The Venezuelan military is a powerful entity in the country as it also oversees oil, mining and food distribution enterprises, as well as customs operations and key government ministries -- all amid allegations of abuse and corruption.

Padrino's removal came on a day which saw Venezuelans momentarily put aside their political and economic troubles to celebrate their nation's historic maiden triumph Tuesday over a star-studded US in the World Baseball Classic title in Miami.

Rodriguez responded to that success by declaring a "national day of jubilation." US President Donald Trump's reaction was to suggest US statehood for Venezuela in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Under US pressure, Rodriguez is grappling to lead a country with the world's largest proven oil reserves. She has reformed oil regulations and enacted a historic amnesty law.

Padrino was one of few close Maduro allies to have remained in the interim government, having sworn "loyalty and absolute obedience" to Rodriguez.

Tarek William Saab resigned in February as attorney general after nearly a decade in charge of a justice system which experts describe as subservient to the ideals of Maduro's charismatic predecessor Hugo Chavez, president for 14 years before his death in 2013.

Powerful interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, does remain in office.

Venezuela's largely politicized armed forces remain faithful to the Socialist ideals of 'Chavismo' with its slogans such as "Fatherland, socialism, or death!" and "Chavez lives!" Chavez's 1999 constitution accorded the military the right to vote, while they gained immense power in society through key positions in state institutions.