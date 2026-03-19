Dohoon, Jihoon and Kyungmin of TWS collaborated with US hip-hop musician 24kGoldn on “You Like It I Love It,” which releases March 23, said the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment Thursday.

The upbeat pop tune is part of NHN Bugs' singles project, essential;studio, which uploaded a teaser of the artists vibing together on their phones to its YouTube channel, @essentialme.

24kGoldn is the artist behind “Mood,” which topped Billboard’s Hot 100 for eight weeks and claimed the No. 1 spot on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100.

Meanwhile, TWS will be hosting its second fan meetup in Seoul on March 27-29 and in Yokohama, Japan, on April 8-9. The group is also expected to hold a concert in Seoul in late June.