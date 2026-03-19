March 21 is the International Day of Forests, designated by the United Nations. This year’s theme, “Forests and Economies,” reminds us that forests are not only natural assets that sustain human life but also a vital foundation of economic activity.

“Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.”

This quote, attributed to Martin Luther, captures the essence of forests. Planting a tree is not about immediate results; it is an act of responsibility and hope for future generations. Forests are assets planted by one generation, nurtured by the next, and enjoyed by generations to come. For this reason, forests are more than part of the natural environment — they form the foundation of a sustainable economy and society.

South Korea is widely recognized as a leading example of successful forest restoration. After the devastation of war, once-barren mountains were restored through the collective efforts of the Korean people.

Today, forests cover 63 percent of the country. This achievement was not only an environmental success but also a key part of national reconstruction. In 2025, Korea’s reforestation records were inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, gaining global recognition as a model for sustainable development.

Today, we stand at the beginning of an era in which the public and economic values of forests must be considered together. Forests absorb carbon, purify water and reduce the risks of natural disasters such as landslides and floods, making them essential nature-based solutions. At the same time, forests are economic assets that create new industries and jobs through timber production, non-timber forest products, forest welfare services and bio-based industries.

The total value of Korea’s forests is estimated at 408 trillion won ($272 billion). Of this, 259 trillion won represents public value, and 149 trillion won reflects economic value, equivalent to about 4.99 million won per person annually.

Countries around the world are strengthening industrial competitiveness based on forest resources. The forest-based economy — from timber construction and bio-based materials to renewable energy — is expanding rapidly. Wood, in particular, is gaining attention as a renewable resource capable of replacing carbon-intensive materials such as steel and concrete, making it key to achieving carbon neutrality.

Companies worldwide, particularly in the G20, are increasingly required to disclose climate- and nature-related financial information. As forests play a central role in addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity, their investment value is expected to grow further.

Korea must move beyond simply producing and consuming timber and develop a forest-based industrial ecosystem that treats forests as high-value resources. Through a virtuous circle of forest management — planting, nurturing, harvesting, utilizing and replanting — we can continue to enhance forest value. Healthy forests are not only essential to carbon neutrality but also a foundation for new industries and jobs.

If the past 50 years were defined by forest restoration, the next 50 years will be shaped by the forest economy — an era in which forests generate new value. Policies must support sustainable forest management, foster growth in timber and forest-product industries and expand public access to forests. Moving beyond protection, we must work together to realize the vision of “Healthy Forests, Happy People.”

Forest policy does not deliver immediate results. Its true value emerges over time through a long cycle of planting, nurturing, utilizing and replanting. A tree planted today becomes a national asset decades later — and a source of hope for future generations.

On this International Day of Forests, we are reminded once again of the value of forests. That is why we continue planting trees today — to use forests sustainably and create economic value for tomorrow and generations to come.

Park Eun-sik is the Minister of the Korea Forest Service. The views in this column are his own. — Ed.