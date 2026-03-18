South Korea's financial regulator said Wednesday that it will move to ban "split listing" by conglomerates here, which have long been blamed for hurting shareholder value, and create a two-tier system for the tech-laden Kosdaq market.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said it would seek to ban duplicate listing, which occurs when a core business division is spun off and listed separately, a practice that has been frequently favored by large business groups here and cited as one of the major reasons behind the so-called Korea Discount.

The regulator said the long-held listing practices have been hurting shareholder value, and it will ban the practice in principle.

With the measure, the financial authorities hope that the market value of a certain company will be enhanced.

Major battery maker LG Energy Solution's market debut in 2022 had stirred a controversy over the split listing practice.

LG Energy & Solution was spun off from leading chemicals maker LG Chem to ride the electric vehicle craze, which caused its parent company to slump for a long period of time.

The FSC also said it will prod listed companies with a low price-to-book ratio to boost their value via a set of measures such as naming-and-shaming.

The regulator also said it will divide the Kosdaq market into two -- the premium market for heavyweights and the standard market for promising players.

It added that it will develop a new stock index for the premium market players and introduce related exchange-traded funds as well.