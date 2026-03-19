Seoul becomes citywide stage for BTS comeback

진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 21일 광화문에서 열릴 예정된 BTS 컴백 무대를 앞두고 서울 전역에서 호텔과 주요 관광지, 상점들이 손님 맞이 준비에 나서고 있다.

[1] As K-pop supergroup BTS prepares for its long-awaited comeback, Seoul is turning purple as hotels, landmarks and shops gear up for the group’s return.

long-awaited: 오래 기다리던, 고대했던

gear up: 채비하다

[2] Across the capital, businesses are rolling out themed experiences tied to “BTS The City Arirang Seoul,” a citywide initiative developed with the group's entertainment company Hybe that invites fans to experience the comeback beyond the concert venue.

roll out: 출시하다, 내놓다

initiative: (특정한 문제 해결·목적 달성을 위한 새로운) 계획

[3] Public institutions and city landmarks are also joining the celebration, turning large parts of Seoul into a temporary cultural playground, from Friday through April 12.

turn A into B: A를 B로 바꾸다

temporary: 일시적인, 임시의

[4] Several landmark events are scheduled for the album’s release day, Friday. Media facade displays will illuminate historic sites such as N Seoul Tower and Sungnyemun, one of Seoul's historic Four Great Gates, starting at 7 p.m. Later in the evening, a 15-minute drone light show will light up the skies above Ttukseom Hangang Park beginning at 8:30 p.m.

facade: (파사드) 건물의 정면, 표면

illuminate: 불을 비추다, 밝히다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10694511

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638