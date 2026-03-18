Korea Airport Corp.’s labor union underscores need to revive regional airports

The labor union of Korea Airport Corp. has highlighted the need to invigorate local airports to overcome regional imbalance as the country mulls integrating its three airport operators: KAC, Incheon International Airport Corp. and Gadeokdo New Airport Construction Authority.

“Under the government’s policy to turn Incheon Airport into a hub, it had a chance to grow the fastest among all airports nationwide,” said the KAC labor union on Wednesday in a statement. “This imbalanced policy has caused other airports to see their structural problems get bigger.”

KAC, which operates 14 airports nationwide excluding Incheon, has relied on revenue from major international gateways such as Gimpo, Gimhae and Jeju to sustain smaller regional airports and newly built facilities.

“Following the government’s policy to turn Incheon Airport into a hub while trying not to give financial burden to the public, KAC has frozen airport fees for over 20 years, but this system is facing its limitations now,” said the KAC labor union.

“In the midst of regional population decline, it is necessary to change the direction of airport operation policy to strengthen balanced national development and publicity.”

The KAC labor union requested that the government consider optimizing international flight routes to revive local tourism and strengthen Korean airports' global capabilities.

On the other hand, Incheon International Airport Corp.’s labor union held a press conference in front of Incheon City Hall on the same day to countermeasure the KAC labor union’s argument, warning that integrating airport operators will damage Incheon’s finances and investments.

“It could lead to Incheon Airport falling behind in global airport competition,” said the IIAC labor union.

“Eventually, the weakening of Incheon Airport will lead to a decline of Korea’s entire aviation industry.”