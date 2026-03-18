Seven recent high school graduates are standing trial on 178 counts of illegally photographing female teachers while they were still students in 2024.

According to local media reports, the Busan District Court is hearing the case under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, which criminalizes the unauthorized filming or distribution of images that can cause sexual humiliation.

The defendants are accused of targeting eight female teachers between May and November 2024 at a high school in Busan, taking photos on 178 occasions and sharing the images. The main suspect has admitted to the charges, while some of the others have denied involvement.

The group sought to be tried as juveniles, noting they are still under 19 years old. The court rejected the request and is proceeding with the case under adult criminal law.

The decision follows a Supreme Court precedent that allows courts to apply adult procedures if defendants are expected to reach adulthood by the time a verdict is delivered.

The victims have filed 110 petitions calling for severe punishment.

The first hearing is scheduled for April 16.