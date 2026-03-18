A former pilot arrested for killing an airline captain said he had planned to murder three more former colleagues, whom he blamed for losing his job two years ago, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, surnamed Kim, was detained at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Ulsan, where the victim was found dead at his home earlier that morning, according to police.

Kim admitted to the killing and told investigators he had spent three years planning to target four people. Saying the attacks were justified, he claimed his life had been ruined by what he described as an "unfair system within the Air Force."

Police said Kim had previously worked as a co-pilot with the victim but failed multiple times to secure a promotion to captain. He lost his job in 2024 and later fell out with several colleagues.

Authorities believe the Busan killing was part of a broader plan. Kim allegedly attacked another former colleague in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday, attempting to strangle him, but the victim survived. After the Busan incident, Kim traveled to Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, to target another individual but was unable to enter the residence due to police protection.

Following the killing in Ulsan, eight pilots with past ties to the suspect requested police protection.

Police are investigating the case on charges of murder and attempted murder and are seeking a formal arrest warrant. Authorities are also considering conducting a psychopathy assessment on the suspect.