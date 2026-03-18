ADHD drug prescriptions more than double in four years

The use of high-risk prescription drugs such as propofol and ADHD medications is climbing rapidly in South Korea, raising concerns over misuse and side effects, government data showed Wednesday.

A total of 21.1 million people were prescribed narcotic-class drugs in 2025, rising steadily from 18.84 million in 2021, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The total number of prescriptions reached 1.96 billion last year, marking a 7.1 percent increase over the four-year period.

Under the Narcotics Control Act, narcotic drugs include not only opioids but also other tightly regulated substances that carry criminal penalties if used without a proper prescription.

More than half of those prescribed such drugs received propofol, a fast-acting intravenous sedative used to induce anesthesia. The number of propofol patients reached 11.75 million in 2025, up 20.2 percent, or 1.97 million, from 2021.

The pace of increase has also accelerated. Propofol use rose 3.8 percent from 2024 to 2025, compared with a 2.7 percent increase a year earlier.

Propofol is associated with side effects ranging from low blood pressure, slow heart rate and respiratory suppression to more severe risks such as involuntary movements and the potentially fatal propofol infusion syndrome.

Recent incidents have added to concerns over misuse. On Feb. 25, a woman drove her car off a Han River bridge while allegedly under the influence of drugs. Although the case remains under investigation, police said they found a syringe and bottles believed to have contained propofol in the vehicle.

A former hospital employee confessed on March 2 to administering psychotropic drugs to the suspect and was arrested on March 10.

While propofol is generally safe when properly administered, abuse can trigger severe complications and even death.

These risks gained global attention in 2009, when US pop star Michael Jackson died from acute propofol intoxication combined with other medications. His physician was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Spike in ADHD medication

Wednesday's data also showed a sharp rise in prescriptions for methylphenidate, a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The number of patients prescribed methylphenidate reached 392,000 in 2025, more than doubling from 170,530 in 2021. The figure has increased by at least 50,000 each year over the past four years.

Concerns have emerged over potential misuse, as the drug has been promoted in some circles as a “smart drug” for improving concentration. While effective in treating ADHD, it carries side effects including nausea, insomnia and appetite loss, as well as increased blood pressure, heart rate and, in rare cases, psychotic symptoms.

Separate ministry data released in October showed that nearly half of methylphenidate prescriptions between 2020 and 2024 were issued to children and teenagers. The number of teenage patients was highest in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, a hub for private education, raising questions about whether the surge is linked to academic pressure.

In response, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it is conducting a government-wide crackdown on illegal drug use and monitoring medical institutions suspected of abuse through May 15.