Alpha Drive One is preparing for a May return, local media reported Wednesday.

Agency WakeOne Entertainment confirmed that the group is preparing a new album, but said the exact timeline is yet to be finalized.

The rookie boy band was formed through an audition show and debuted in January with “Euphoria.” The EP sold more than 1.44 million copies in the first week, the second most for a debut album from a group, and the fourth most for a debut album overall, in K-pop history.

Last week, the group held a fan showcase in Yokohama, Japan, its first such event in the country. Though the group had yet to promote in Japan officially, its album ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.