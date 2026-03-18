Taiwan leads the ranking for the first time, while Southeast Asian markets remain strongly represented across Agoda's annual hospitality awards

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda today announced the winners of its 2025 Gold Circle Awards, recognizing over 3,000 top-performing hotel partners globally for operational excellence and maintaining a consistently high standard of guest experiences within Agoda's ecosystem. Now in its 17th edition, Agoda's Gold Circle Awards celebrate properties that consistently deliver high guest standards, maintain strong digital engagement and stay adaptable. Taiwan's standout performance marks a milestone, as 2025 is the first time it has led the ranking and placed within the top five markets by winner count, underscoring the consistency and agility of hotel partners in the market.

This year's national ranking highlights excellence across the hospitality sector, led by Taiwan in first place and Vietnam in second. Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia share third place, followed by a tie between the Philippines and India in fourth, with Australia in fifth.

Regional travel demand remains dynamic, with intra-Asia travel continuing to shape travel patterns across the region according to Agoda's recent "Tailored to Win" report. As traveler profiles diversify and expectations for seamless digital experiences continue to rise, the Gold Circle Awards commends hotel partners that have maintained strong operational fundamentals, refining how they engage and convert travelers through Agoda's platform at scale.

"Every year, what stands out to me is how much effort happens behind the scenes to make a stay feel effortless for the guest," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. "The Gold Circle Awards recognize partners who get the fundamentals right consistently, from day-to-day operational discipline to how they show up online and deliver on what travelers expect. Over the years, we have seen different markets rise through the rankings, which is a healthy sign for the industry. It shows hotels across the region are learning quickly, adapting to new guest needs and raising their standards in ways travelers can feel. Across Asia, our winners have stayed agile and digitally strong, and we will keep investing in tools and support that help them keep performing as traveler needs evolve."

This year's results also point to a continued appetite for distinctive stays, alongside trusted hospitality standards. Over 50% of this year's Gold Circle Awards went to independent properties, representing an 11% increase from the previous year and underscoring growing appreciation for more unique, personalized guest experiences. Additionally, this year's awards reflect renewed momentum within the hospitality industry, recognizing 2,200 unique winners, including properties receiving a Gold Circle Award for the first time, as well as those returning to the program since 2020.

Agoda continues to work closely with accommodation partners globally through platform capabilities and partner programs designed to support performance, improve conversion and help properties respond quickly to demand shifts across markets.