Korean Air Co. said Tuesday it will extend the suspension of its Incheon-Dubai flights through April 19 due to ongoing military conflict in the Middle East.

Its KE951 and KE952 flights between South Korea's Incheon and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai have been suspended since Feb. 28, when the airline brought back KE951 and canceled KE952 following US and Israeli air strikes on Iran.

The suspension of the Incheon-Dubai route had originally been scheduled to be lifted on March 28, but the company decided to extend the measure.

The carrier said it will decide whether to resume operations after that date based on the situation.

Korean Air is the only Korean carrier operating regular flights between Incheon and Dubai. (Yonhap)