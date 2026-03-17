SINGAPORE and PATTAYA, Thailand, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCL Education ("XCL"), one of Southeast Asia's leading K-12 education platforms, has entered a strategic partnership with Mooltripakdee International School (MIS) in Chonburi, Thailand — marking a decisive entry into the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), one of the region's rapidly developing economic zones.

Founded in 1988, MIS has grown from a Montessori nursery into a respected Cambridge International school delivering the British curriculum to approximately 1,000 students from Early Years through Year 13. Situated near Pattaya in the industrial heart of the Chonburi-Rayong region, it currently ranks among the three largest international schools in the area.

The partnership marks XCL's deliberate expansion into the EEC — one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing industrial and commercial zones — and brings its regional network to approximately 21,000 students across 19 schools in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand. With MIS now alongside XCL American School of Bangkok and D-PREP International School, XCL will offer a diverse portfolio of both Cambridge International and American curricula in Thailand.

"MIS has spent over thirty years building a school with deep roots in its community and a stellar reputation for quality," said Gilles Mahe, Group CEO of XCL Education. "Our goal is to build on that. We bring regional scale and operational depth; MIS brings heritage, trust, and an educator community that genuinely knows its students."

By joining the XCL network MIS faculty will draw on the collective knowledge of 19 schools across four countries — a practical exchange of approaches, best practices and curriculum insight, while staff will gain access to career pathways and mobility across a network that spans four Southeast Asian markets. Underpinning both is XCL's group-wide technology infrastructure.

The integration will be led by Dr. Connie Kim, Head of School at XCL American School of Bangkok, alongside Ms. Kannika Koompairojn, Managing Director of XCL Thailand. Dr. Kim brings 28 years of international education experience spanning the USA, South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Thailand, across three curriculum frameworks — American, British, and IB.

About XCL Education

XCL Education is a leading education network in Southeast Asia, igniting the potential of 21,000 students across 19 K-12 schools and 38 preschools in 4 countries. Our network of 2,000 educators personalize learning, fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and a global mindset to empower every student to thrive. XCL offers globally recognized programs, including the IB, British, and American curricula, to develop adaptable, future-ready students. To learn more, visit XCL Education. Follow us on LinkedIn