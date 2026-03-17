Satellite imagery showing components of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system have emerged, indicating that the missile defense system likely remains operational, despite reports that some assets were redeployed to the Middle East amid escalating tensions involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Images captured Thursday by commercial satellite company Planet Labs and shared on Monday by Jeffrey Lewis, a nonproliferation expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, show the presence of an AN/TPY-2 radar and multiple launchers at the THAAD base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Lewis assessed that at least four launchers remained at the site, suggesting continued operational capability.

Other analysts said that the image appears to show three launchers in the imagery. A standard THAAD battery typically includes one radar unit, a fire control system and six launchers equipped with a total of 48 interceptor missiles.

Speculation over a broader redeployment emerged earlier this month after surveillance footage showed six THAAD launchers leaving the Seongju area. Neither US Forces Korea nor South Korean authorities have disclosed the scale or specifics of any overseas transfer.