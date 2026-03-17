TAIPEI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge Power Co., Ltd., the system-level energy storage subsidiary of J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6869), announced a new milestone in its international expansion following the award of a large-scale solar-plus-storage EPC project in Taiwan. Five energy storage sites (each 2 MW / 8 MWh) operated by Recharge Power across the Tohoku, Chubu, and Kyushu power service areas in Japan have been progressively connected to the grid, with two sites completing performance testing and beginning participation in Japan's electricity trading market. This development marks Recharge Power's entry into the international power market and highlights the company's advanced energy storage technology and system integration capabilities.

These projects were delivered entirely by the Recharge Power team, covering every phase from early-stage planning and system design to equipment installation, energy management system (EMS) development, system commissioning, operational optimization, and performance testing. By bringing its grid-scale energy storage expertise from Taiwan to Japan, the company demonstrated strong system integration capabilities and disciplined project execution. At the same time, Recharge Power has established a 24/7 operations and maintenance (O&M) framework across Taiwan and Japan to support stable system operation and responsive dispatch performance.

Spencer Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Recharge Power, said that completing performance testing and entering the electricity trading market represents an important milestone for Taiwan's energy storage sector. Japan's electricity market maintains stringent standards for system reliability, dispatch precision, and real-time responsiveness. Passing these tests and entering market operations demonstrates that Recharge Power has achieved the operational readiness required to deliver grid-balancing services in Japan, marking a significant step for Taiwan's energy storage sector as it expands into international markets.

Spencer added that Recharge Power is the largest energy storage system integrator in Taiwan by installed capacity, with comprehensive capabilities in system design, proprietary EMS software, and project integration. The company's ability to tailor and optimize control strategies to meet the requirements of different grid codes was a critical factor in enabling these projects to pass performance testing and begin market participation.

As Japan's electricity market continues to place greater emphasis on dispatch flexibility and system reliability, Recharge Power is expanding its energy storage project portfolio. The company expects to bring an additional 38 MW / 152 MWh of energy storage capacity online this year while also ultra-high-voltage (UHV) energy storage projects exceeding 40 MW. In addition to pursuing its own projects, Recharge Power supplies integrated energy storage systems and technical services to external partners. Two of these projects were connected to the grid in 2025, delivering stable operational revenue streams for the firm.

Looking ahead, Recharge Power anticipates its energy storage capacity and project pipeline in Japan to reach 262 MW by 2027. The company also plans to deploy AI-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency while continuing the expansion of high-voltage projects. These initiatives are expected to support the development of a scalable international operating model, providing a foundation for the company's planned entry into the capital market this year.

About Recharge Power

Recharge Power Co., Ltd., a Battery Energy Storage System Integrator (BESSI) under J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd., is one of the few companies in Taiwan offering fully integrated, end-to-end services for grid-scale energy storage systems. Its comprehensive solutions and services cover system design review, industrial control and communication systems, site construction, installation, commissioning, as well as long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) and qualified trading services.

To date, its cumulative installed storage capacity exceeds 370 MW / 886 MWh, encompassing multiple milestones in Taiwan's storage development. These include Taiwan's first AFC demonstration project, Taipower's first grid-connected substation energy storage project, the first grid-connected solar-plus-storage project, and the largest privately-owned storage project in Taiwan, demonstrating mature system integration and disciplined engineering execution.

Beyond Taiwan, Recharge Power has continued to build its presence in the Japanese storage market, with several projects already grid-connected and a 24/7 O&M system across Taiwan and Japan. This provides an operational foundation for the global growth of J&V Energy Technology's storage business.