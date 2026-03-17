SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical aesthetics market is rapidly shifting toward an "Anti-Sagging" paradigm, focusing on improving the fundamental causes of skin laxity. While traditional aesthetic approaches primarily addressed external signs of aging—such as wrinkle reduction and volume correction—the Anti-Sagging trend focuses on the structural causes of aging: the decrease of collagen within the dermal layer and the weakening of the skin's support structure.

As a result, the market's center of gravity is moving away from short-term procedures centered on Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers and toxins toward solutions based on Biostimulators that induce neocollagenesis (new collagen synthesis). In particular, the biodegradable polymer PCL (Polycaprolactone) is gaining significant attention for its structural approach to rebuilding the skin's foundation, aligning perfectly with the Anti-Sagging movement.

Amidst these shifts, DEXLEVO's liquid type PCL collagen stimulator, 'GOURI,' is emerging as a focal point of the industry. GOURI is a fully liquid PCL product developed based on the proprietary CESABP (Collagenesis-Enabled Solubilized Active and Biodegradable Polymer) technology, which is entirely free of microparticles.

The superior spreadability enabled by this technology is GOURI's key differentiator. Upon injection, it naturally disperses throughout the entire dermal layer, inducing uniform collagen regeneration and elasticity improvement across the full face. Unlike conventional particle-based fillers that act locally at the injection site, GOURI enables a comprehensive approach to improving overall skin quality.

At the IMCAS World Congress 2026 held in Paris last January, Dr. Seung-min Oh participated as a speaker for the GOURI Symposium. He captured the attention of global medical professionals by presenting clinical data demonstrating a "triple effect": redness reduction, skin texture improvement, and volume formation, alongside precision injection strategies based on facial anatomy.[1]

"Thanks to the unique spreadability of the fully liquid type PCL, GOURI can induce natural collagen regeneration across the entire face," said Dr. Seung-min Oh, Chief Director of O& Clinic (and Academic Chair of the Korean Association of Laser, Dermatology, and Trichology). "By precisely leveraging this spreadability with a deep understanding of anatomical structures, we can provide patients with the most natural and healthy results. It is time for 'Precision Aesthetics,' rooted in clinical data, to become the universal standard."[2]

About DEXLEVO

DEXLEVO is an innovative leader in the medical aesthetic device industry and the developer of GOURI, the world's first fully liquid type PCL-based collagen stimulator. Through its proprietary CESABP technology platform, DEXLEVO continues to establish the clinical and academic foundations for Anti-Sagging solutions in the global aesthetic market.

Website: www.dexlevo.com

References

[1] IMCAS World Congress 2026. GOURI Symposium. Presented at: IMCAS World Congress 2026; January 31, 2026; Paris, France.

[2] Medisobija News. Dr. Seung-min Oh proves precision medical value of liquid PCL GOURI at IMCAS Paris 2026. Published February 5, 2026. Accessed March 13, 2026.

https://www.medisobizanews.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=134310

[3] U.S. National Library of Medicine (PMC) Case Report — DEXLEVO GOURI