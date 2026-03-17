Four Chinese tourists risked their own lives to rescue a young South Korean woman from drowning in Malaysia, according to Korean-language media.

The incident took place on March 9 near Sapi Island in Kota Kinabalu, according to reports. A Chinese tourist surnamed Meng was snorkeling with friends when she heard a girl crying for help. The girl was not wearing a life jacket and appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Meng and a friend reached the girl and tried to keep her above water, but soon became exhausted themselves. Two other members of their group then arrived and, with the help of rescue workers, pulled all three onto a boat.

Meng, who was wearing a life jacket, was reportedly not a strong swimmer. She told local media she was frightened, as it was her first time snorkeling, but felt she could not ignore someone in danger.

The rescued woman was not seriously hurt.

“I’m glad I was able to help someone while traveling,” Meng was quoted as saying. “I hope she remembers the kindness she experienced.”