Boy group E’last will meet its fans in Japan on March 28-29, agency E Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The group will perform a concert on Saturday and hold a fan meetup on the following day, showcasing its second digital single “Tame,” which was released last week. Only five members will be present at the Japan gig, however, as leader Rano enlisted last month.

The group’s most recent full-group endeavor was fifth EP “Versus” from May last year.

The bandmates will return to Tokyo in June, for the group’s first tour in Asia, “Orbit: In Our Rhythm.” E’last will kick off the tour in Shanghai in April and will also visit Hong Kong and Taipei.