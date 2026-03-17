While several studies have shown that sex is a significant factor in the presentation of symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, a recent study suggests that microbiota-directed therapies for the disease may also produce sex-specific effects.

A research team at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital conducted the study to examine differences between men and women in treatment responses for the common chronic gastrointestinal disorder, which causes abdominal pain, bloating and irregular bowel habits.

The researchers compared the therapeutic effects of lyophilized fecal microbiota combined with Bifidobacterium longum in male and female Wistar rats subjected to repeated water-avoidance stress. The WAS model is commonly used to simulate chronic stress in animals and reproduce psychological responses similar to those observed in humans.

The study found that while treatment significantly reduced fecal pellet output and mast cell infiltration in both male and female rats, the effects were less pronounced in females than in males.

Researchers also identified seven key microbial taxa associated with treatment or sex differences. Correlations between microbial taxa — groups of microorganisms classified based on shared characteristics — and host outcomes were observed primarily in male rats.

“These findings highlight sex-specific microbial and host responses to microbiota-targeted therapies in a stress-induced IBS model, emphasizing sex as a biological variable in designing personalized microbiome-based treatments,” the researchers wrote.

“This study showed that treatment responses in microbiota-directed therapy can differ depending on sex,” said Kim Na-young, who led the research. “We need to validate these findings through human trials and develop customized treatment strategies for men and women.”

The study was published in Gut and Liver, an international journal of gastroenterology.

Irritable bowel syndrome affects around 1.5 million South Koreans each year, with women more commonly affected than men. Although the condition does not cause tissue damage in the gastrointestinal tract or increase the risk of serious diseases such as colon cancer, it can cause painful symptoms including cramping, bloating, constipation and diarrhea.

The prevalence of IBS in Korea has increased in recent years, particularly among younger people, with stress, anxiety, irregular eating habits and excessive alcohol consumption cited as possible contributing factors.