Lee Jungshin of CNBlue will participate in an eco-conscious exhibition as an audio docent, his agency FNC Entertainment said on Tuesday.

The singer will help explain photographs on display at “Earth in Focus: From Confession to Glory,” which raises awareness on climate change by showcasing nature, human and animals captured through camera lenses. Sharing empathy on the issue, the bassist chose to take the role, a first for him.

The show will be held in Busan at Geumsaem Art Museum in Geumjeong Cultural Center, from April 7 to June 14.

Meanwhile, CNBlue will be performing in Singapore on Friday, as part of “3logy.” The tour then heads to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Jakarta in Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Kaohsiung in Taiwan, as well as three cities in Japan.