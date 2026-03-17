Portugal tops retirement living rankings

포르투갈, 은퇴 이민 국가 1위 선정

Portugal ranks as the best country in the world for retirement, according to the France-based retirement information website Retraite Sans Frontieres.

프랑스에 본사를 둔 은퇴 정보 웹사이트 '국경 없는 은퇴'에 따르면, 포르쿠갈이 세계에서 은퇴 후 가장 살기 좋은 나라 1위로 선정되었다.

The country scored high for its low cost of living, favorable climate and environment, tax benefits and retirement visas. Spain and Greece followed in second and third place, with Thailand, Mauritius, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Vietnam and Indonesia rounding out the top 10.

포르투갈은 저렴한 생활비, 유리한 기후와 환경, 세제 혜택 및 은퇴 비자 등에서 높은 점수를 받았다. 스페인과 그리스가 각각 2위와 3위를 차지했으며, 태국, 모리셔스, 튀니지, 세네갈, 베트남, 인도네시아가 그 뒤를 이어 상위 10위 안에 이름을 올렸다.

The rankings are drawing attention amid a growing trend of retirees, particularly in Europe, seeking long-term overseas residence to maximize pension income while enjoying a warmer climate.

최근 유럽 내 은퇴자들이 따뜻한 기후를 즐기면서 연금 수입을 극대화하기 위해 해외 장기 거주를 희망하는 추세가 늘어나면서 이번 순위가 큰 주목을 받고 있다.

Evaluation was based on 12 factors, with cost of living carrying the heaviest weight at 20 percent. Other key criteria included climate, health care, security, access to infrastructure, mobility and tax benefits.

이번 평가는 총 12가지 요소를 바탕으로 이뤄졌으며, 생활비가 20%로 가장 높은 비중을 차지했다. 그 외 주요 기준으로는 기후, 의료 서비스, 치안, 인프라 접근성, 이동성 및 세제 혜택 등이 포함됐다.