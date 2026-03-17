Seven winners of a public vote for favorite organizations honored with crystal People's Choice Stevie Award trophies.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, announced winners of seven People's Choice Stevie® Award trophies in the 13th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a long-time feature of several Stevie Awards programs, was introduced to the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2023. All winning organizations and nominees in the Company/Organization categories in the 2026 competition were automatically included in voting for the People's Choice Awards. Voting was conducted from 16 February through 13 March, with the highest number of votes determining the winners in several industry categories. More than 35,000 votes were cast this year by members of the general public worldwide.

Each People's Choice winner received at least 100 votes, the minimum number required to be eligible to win.

The winners of the 2026 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies are:

Business Products & Services: Just Right Parking Co., Ltd., Taiwan



Education: Megaworld Foundation, Inc., the Philippines

Healthcare Industries: SANAME, Australia



Startups: Garasi Travel (PT GARA Indonesia Group), Indonesia



Tech Startups: Deegenics Pvt. Ltd., Sri Lanka

Technology Industries: ASRock Inc., Taiwan

All Other Industries: Quezon City Business Permits and Licensing Department, the Philippines

These honorees will receive crystal People's Choice Stevie Award trophies.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 23 markets, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United States, and Vietnam. More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements were considered by the judges this year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in various categories were announced on 12 February. Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide acting as judges. Five Grand ("best of show") Stevie Award winners were announced on 24 February.

Winners in attendance will be celebrated on stage during a gala event at the Venetian Hotel in Macau, China, on Friday, 17 April.



The 2027 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards will begin accepting nominations this October. Sign up to get the entry kit at https://Asia.StevieAwards.com.

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

adobo magazine is the official Creative Media Partner of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.