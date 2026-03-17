SK hynix said Monday it is showcasing its latest artificial intelligence memory technologies at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California, highlighting solutions developed in collaboration with Nvidia.

Nvidia GTC is one of the world’s largest gatherings for AI and accelerated computing, drawing global technology firms, developers and researchers to discuss the latest advances and industry trends. This year’s event runs Monday through Thursday.

“SK hynix has supplied memory products integrated into Nvidia’s AI infrastructure that help minimize data bottlenecks and maximize performance in AI training and inference,” an SK hynix official said.

“Through the event, we aim to demonstrate our competitiveness in memory technologies — a key infrastructure of the AI era — based on our partnership with Nvidia.”

At the event, SK hynix is showcasing its technologies under the theme “Spotlight on AI Memory.” The company’s booth features three sections — the Nvidia collaboration zone, product portfolio zone and event zone — designed to help visitors better understand the role of memory in AI systems.

The Nvidia collaboration zone highlights the outcomes of SK hynix’s collaboration with Nvidia. In this area, the company is presenting how its memory products — including the sixth-generation HBM4, fifth-generation HBM3E chips and SOCAMM2 — are used across Nvidia’s AI platforms.

Demonstrations also show the memory configurations used in GPU-based AI accelerators through models and physical displays. Also on display is a liquid-cooled eSSD developed in collaboration with Nvidia, along with DGX Spark, Nvidia’s AI supercomputer equipped with SK hynix’s LPDDR5X memory.

The product portfolio zone introduces SK hynix’s broader lineup of AI-oriented memory solutions. The company is displaying HBM4 and HBM3E, key components of AI infrastructure, along with high-capacity server DRAM modules, LPDDR6, GDDR7, eSSD and automotive solutions for next-generation AI applications.

In the event zone, SK hynix is hosting an HBM 16-layer stacking game for visitors. Inspired by the layered structure of high-bandwidth memory, the activity allows participants to virtually stack memory chips, helping them understand TSV processes and high-layer packaging technologies used to build high-performance AI semiconductors.

During the conference, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung are expected to meet with executives from global Big Tech firms to exchange views on AI technological development and the evolving structure of AI infrastructure. They are also expected to discuss potential mid- to long-term cooperation.

The chipmaker will also take part in technical sessions to discuss the future of AI-driven manufacturing and the role of advanced memory technologies in enabling high-performance AI systems.

“As AI technologies advance, memory is becoming a critical factor shaping the architecture and performance of AI infrastructure,” the SK hynix official said. “With memory capabilities spanning from data centers to on-device AI, we will work with global partners to build the future of AI.”