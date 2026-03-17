Seoul has become a popular destination for young people from around the world. Each year, more and more foreign students arrive at Korean universities through various international exchange programs. Some stay for a semester, while others stay for the whole academic year. In fact, one of the most prominent developments in Korean colleges lately is the growing population of international exchange students on campus.

By the way, the number of foreign students seeking degrees in Korean universities has been steadily increasing, too. They come to Korea with long-term objectives; they learn the Korean language, attend regular classes and settle into the community. Exchange students, on the other hand, are short-term visitors who are mostly here to get a glimpse of Korean life and culture. According to immigration data, it is estimated that roughly 15,000 foreign students are here in the country in 2026 for these short-term exchange programs.

At Seoul National University, where I teach, we are witnessing this vibrant shift with a truly global cohort of students. The increase isn't just about the numbers; it’s also about the huge variety of countries foreign students are coming from now for short-term exchange experiences.

From time to time, I meet foreign students on campus. In my conversations with them, I’ve realized that their reasons for coming to Korea have been changing over the years. In the past, I remember foreign students usually had some kind of personal connection to Korea from back home, saying things such as “I had a Korean friend in class,” “I attended Taekwondo class as a kid,” “I learned Korean at school as a second language,” “We had a Korean family in the neighborhood,” etc. Now, many of them just say, “I just wanted to come to Seoul because I like it,” “I wanted to live in Korea for a while,” “I was curious to see what Korean culture is like,” or simply “Seoul seems like a lot of fun.” The shift is moving from personal ties to cultural affinity. It’s clearly a result of the global rise of K-culture and K-pop.

Many universities, including my own, have introduced comprehensive support programs for exchange students, such as networking opportunities, buddy programs and detailed orientations. From what I’ve seen, many exchange students have a highly positive experience during their time in Korea, which is both rewarding and encouraging.

There is one hiccup, though. One of the most common concerns raised by international students is the shortage of English-taught courses. While some universities and departments operate almost entirely in English, they are the exception. The majority of hosting institutions still conduct most classes in Korean. Although universities have been making efforts to expand their English offerings, the availability remains limited; nationwide, these courses account for only 10-15 percent of the total, according to available sources. At Seoul National University, for instance, the figures are 11.2 percent for graduate and 9.4 percent for undergraduate programs. Consequently, exchange students often have little choice but to register for courses simply because they are offered in English.

In my personal experience, English courses are more burdensome and require more preparation time. Thus, all things being equal, professors and lecturers may have a tendency to move away from them. Mere pleas for more English courses alone in the name of globalization may not be able to make a dent in this practical barrier.

Of course, a mere increase in the number of English-mediated lectures — simply for the sake of having them — is a problem in itself. The quality and depth of instruction must be ensured at all times, regardless of the medium of instruction. Rapid expansion without a clear plan could compromise the academic experience for Korean students. Instead, we should carefully select courses that are well-suited for English instruction, as this would also benefit Korean students. Ultimately, the proficiency and readiness of the faculty remain the most critical factors.

Upon returning home, foreign exchange students serve as goodwill ambassadors for Korea. As they grow in their respective fields across the globe, they carry with them a clearer understanding of Korean culture. Therefore, we have to help them make the most of their time here to ensure they return home with a lasting, positive impression. An important part of their journey stems from their academic experience in Korea.

We need a better game plan for this trend. It is not just a matter for a single university but for a broad range of higher education institutions in the country. For instance, expanding cross-registration among different universities for foreign exchange students could be an avenue worth investigating. This would allow institutions to leverage their specific academic strengths to better accommodate international students, and at the same time, foreign students could have more options while they are in Seoul. In a similar vein, universities may also consider creating consortia to co-develop and co-deliver courses in English.

In any event, this transition would require a strategic nudge from the government to align different institutional interests. The rising volume of exchange students necessitates a more systemic, longitudinal approach to internationalization.

Lee Jae-min

Lee Jae-min is a professor of law at Seoul National University. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.