The Studio Slam-produced project to pit established vocalists against lesser-known talents

A singing competition take on the hit cooking survival show "Culinary Class Wars" is in development.

According to local media reports, the project is being produced by Studio Slam, the studio behind "Culinary Class Wars," and is currently casting singers. The platform for the series has not yet been announced.

Mirroring the structure of the original program, the singing edition will divide contestants into black and white teams. Established and widely respected vocalists will compete as part of the white team, while the black team will consist of lesser-known talents, underground standouts, or singers who once enjoyed mainstream popularity but have since stepped away from the spotlight. The two sides will face off in a series of singing battles.

"Culinary Class Wars," a Netflix cooking competition that has built a devoted following in Korea and internationally, pits 20 well-known chefs against 80 underdog cooks.

Riding its wave of popularity, the show has produced two seasons since its 2024 debut.

The franchise has also spawned similar programs, including "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream," which has been nicknamed a bake-off spin-off of the Netflix culinary survival show. The program, which airs on a different broadcaster but adopts a comparable survival format, features professional and amateur bakers competing under aliases rather than their real names, presenting signature creations in a first-round evaluation reminiscent of "Culinary Class Wars."