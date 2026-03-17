In an economy being reshaped by algorithms and automation, the most expensive wager a government can make is on permanence. Yet that is precisely what South Korea is doing in 2026.

알고리즘과 자동화가 경제 구조를 재편하는 가운데, 영속성에 거는 것은 정부가 할 수 있는 가장 대가가 큰 도박이다. 그러나 2026년 대한민국은 바로 그 길로 향하고 있다.

As generative AI accelerates downsizing and flattens hierarchies in the private sector, the Lee Jae Myung administration is charting a contrary course, expanding public payrolls to a six-year high. At a time when technology is teaching organizations how to do more with fewer people, the Korean government is choosing to do more with many more.

민간 분야에서 생성형AI가 인력 감축에 속도를 더하고 서열을 파괴하고 있는 지금 이재명 정부는 공공기관 채용을 6년만의 최대로 늘리며 반대 방향의 노선을 그리고 있다. 조직들이 기술을 통해 적은 인력으로 많은 일을 해내는 방법을 배우고 있는 시대에 한국 정부는 더 많은 인력을 투입해 많은 일을 하겠다는 선택을 내린 것이다.

The state’s reasoning is understandable, if shortsighted. Youth unemployment has hardened into a social emergency. Officials argue that public hiring can offer a lifeline to young people shut out of a cooling labor market while bolstering public services.

정부의 논리는 단기적인 관점에서라면 이해할 수 있다. 청년 실업은 사회적인 비상사태로 고착화되었다. 정부 관계자들은 공공부문 채용이 냉각된 노동 시장에서 소외된 청년들에게 가뭄속 단비가 되어줄 수 있으며 동시에 공공 서비스를 강화할 것이라고 주장한다,

In the short term, both claims carry weight. But as an economic strategy for the AI era, a large-scale expansion of public payrolls is a blunt and fiscally inflexible response to a structural shock.

단기적으로 두 주장은 모두 설득력이 있다. 그러나 인공지능 시대의 경제전략으로서의 대규모 공공부문 채용 확대는 구조적인 충격에 대한 무디고 재정적으로 유연하지 못한 대응이다.

The scale is significant. In 2026, public institutions plan to recruit about 28,000 regular employees, roughly 4,000 more than last year. Youth internships will rise to 24,000, while central government staffing will increase by another 2,550 civil servants.

규모는 상당하다. 2026년 공공 기관들은 전년 대비 약 4천명이 늘어난 2만8천명의 정규직을 채용할 예정이다. 청년인턴은 2만4천명으로 늘리고 중앙부처 공무원도 2550명 늘어날 예정이다.

This is not a neutral expansion. Regulatory agencies account for much of the growth. The Ministry of Employment and Labor plans to add 2,000 labor inspectors, targeting 10,000 by 2028. The Fair Trade Commission will expand its workforce by nearly a quarter.

이는 중립적인 확대가 아니다. 확대된 인원은 대부분 규제 부처로 쏠린다. 고용노동부는 노동감독관을 2천명 추가채용해 2028년까지 1만명으로 확충할 계획이다. 공정거래위원회는 25퍼센트에 가깝게 인력을 늘릴 것이다.

The National Tax Service is also enlarging enforcement teams, part of a broader drive endorsed by President Lee, who has called for hiring between 10,000 and 20,000 additional tax collectors.

국세청 역시 이 대통령의 재가로 추진하는 폭넓은 채용 확대의 일환으로 체납 관리 인력을 확충한다. 이 대통령은 세입징수관을 1만-2만명 추가로 고용하라고 지시한 바 있다.

This is less a jobs program than a fortification of the regulatory state. These positions are not mere placeholders; they materially expand the state’s capacity to monitor, investigate and sanction.

이는 고용 계획이라기보다는 규제 국가로서의 성격을 강화하는 것이다. 이러한 직책들은 단순한 허직들이 아니다. 실질적으로 국가의 감시, 조사 및 제재 역량을 확장시킨다.

More inspectors and supervisors translate directly into more investigations, penalties and compliance demands. Once the machinery of enforcement grows, pressure on firms rarely retreats. This may satisfy demands for fairness, but it narrows business autonomy when companies need room to adapt to AI-driven disruption.

조사관과 감독관의 확충은 조사, 처벌, 규정 준수 요구가 늘어나는 것으로 직결된다. 규제 집행 기구가 일단 확대되면 기업에 가해지는 압박이 줄어드는 경우는 거의 없다. 이는 공정성에 대한 요구를 충족시킬수는 있을지 모르나 AI가 주도하는 급격한 변화에 적응하기 위해 기업이 필요로 하는 경영 자율성을 제한한다.

The fiscal consequences are heavier still. A single civil servant represents a long-term liability. Once pay, benefits and pensions are counted, the lifetime cost of one hire over a typical 40-year career approaches 4 billion won ($2.8 million).

재정적인 영향은 더욱 심각하다. 공무원 1인은 장기적인 책임을 의미한다. 일반적으로 40년의 재직기간을 상정할 때 연봉, 복지 및 연금까지 감안하면 공무원 1인의 채용에 드는 비용은 40여억 원에 달한다.

Against a national debt expected to exceed 1,400 trillion won, and plans to issue about 120 trillion won in new bonds to finance existing commitments, public payrolls become a classic rigid cost. Unlike private employment, they do not shrink when productivity stalls or technology advances. They ratchet upward.

국가부채는 1400조를 돌파할 것으로 예상되고 기존의 공약을 실행하기 위해 120조 규모의 공적채권을 발행 예정인 상황에서 공공기관의 인건비는 전통적인 경직성 비용이 된다. 민간기업의 고용과는 달리 생산성이 줄거나 기술이 발전한다고 해서 줄어들지 않는다. 단계적으로 상승을 계속한다.

Elsewhere, governments are using AI to restrain headcount growth. The US Internal Revenue Service relies on algorithms to detect complex tax evasion. Estonia’s digital bureaucracy processes most services online. The UK applies machine learning to curb fraud and reduce costs.

해외 각국 정부들은 AI를 이용해 인력 확대를 억제하고 있다. 미국 국세청은 알고리즘을 활용해 복잡한 탈세 행위를 적발하고 있다. 에스토니아는 행정서비스를 디지털화해 대부분을 온라인으로 처리한다. 영국은 머신러닝을 적용해 부정행위를 방지하고 비용을 절감한다.

Research suggests that about 25 percent of central administrative tasks could already be automated. Locking thousands of workers into roles that technology may soon absorb hardwires inefficiency into the state.

중앙부처 행정업무의 25퍼센트는 이미 자동화가 가능하다는 연구결과가 있다. 머지않아 기술로 인해 사라질지도 모를 역할들에 수천명의 인력을 묶어두는 것은 국가의 비효율성을 고착화시키는 것이다.

Nor does public hiring cure the youth employment malaise. Bank of Korea data show that 22.3 percent of people aged 20 to 34 were classified as “resting” in 2025. The central bank attributes this to structural forces, including AI-driven job shifts, preference for experience and weak growth.

공공부문 채용은 청년고용의 고질적인 문제를 해결해주지도 못한다. 한국은행의 자료에 따르면 20-34세의 인구 가운데 22.3퍼센트가 2025년 "쉬었음"으로 분류되었다. 한은은 AI 주도의 업무 변화, 경력직 선호 및 저성장을 포함한 구조적인 요인들을 현상의 원인으로 꼽는다.

Public jobs may lift headline figures, but they do little to address these constraints and may defer tougher reforms.

공공부문 채용은 겉으로 보이는 지표들을 끌어올릴지는 모른다. 그러나 이 문제에 대처하는 데 있어서는 그다지 도움이 되지 않을 뿐더러 좀더 강력한 개혁을 늦출 수도 있다.

An emergency response should not solidify into a permanent fiscal anchor. The real choice is not between compassion and efficiency, but between a government defined by headcount and one defined by capability.

일시적 대응이 고정적인 재정적 제약 조건으로 고착되어서는 안된다. 진정한 선택은 연민과 효율성 간이 아니라 정부의 판단 기준이 통계치냐 능력이냐에 있다.

Reskilling young workers, redesigning public services around technology and enabling private firms to generate jobs take longer than mass recruitment. But they are more durable and far less costly for the future.

청년 인력을 재교육하고 기술 중심으로 공공 서비스를 재정립하고 민간기업이 더 많은 일자리를 창출할 수 있도록 하는데는 대규모 채용보다 더 많은 시간이 필요하다. 그러나 더 오래 지속될 것이고 미래에 치러야 할 비용도 훨씬 적을 것이다.

wager 내기, 도박

hierarchy 서열

shortsighted 근시의

endorse 지지하다

fortification 강화

compliance 규정 준수

autonomy 자율

disruption 분열, 혼란

ratchet 단계적으로 증가하다

hardwire 고정시키다

malaise 고질병

attribute ~의 탓으로 보다