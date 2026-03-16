Samsung SDI said Monday it has clinched a 1.5 trillion won ($1 billion) deal to supply prismatic energy storage system batteries for a US energy firm, building on its growing presence in the North American energy storage market.

While details of the contract, including the customer’s identity, remain undisclosed, deliveries will take place in phases from this year through 2029. The batteries will be produced at a StarPlus Energy facility in Indiana, as part of a joint venture between Samsung SDI and Stellantis. The plant, originally built for electric vehicle batteries, was partly converted to ESS lines and began operations last year in response to slowing electric vehicle demand.

The company plans to supply both premium nickel-cobalt-aluminum, or NCA, batteries and cost-effective lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries, strengthening its presence in the rapidly growing LFP segment, which has long been dominated by Chinese competitors.

Samsung SDI has been aggressively expanding its presence in the US ESS market, where demand is sharply rising amid the fast-growing renewable energy projects and the artificial intelligence industry.

Last year, the company signed an ESS battery supply contract worth more than 2 trillion won with a US energy infrastructure developer. Earlier this year, it secured another large ESS battery supply deal in the US and is currently in discussions with multiple global customers over additional supply agreements.

Industry insiders say Samsung SDI’s recent series of ESS supply deals reflects its competitive edge as the only non-Chinese manufacturer producing prismatic ESS batteries in North America.

The company emphasized that prismatic batteries offer greater durability, enhanced fire safety and stronger reliability compared to conventional pouch-type cells.

At The Battery Conference, a side event of an industry exhibition held at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday, Samsung SDI unveiled its new PrismStack brand, reaffirming its leadership in the prismatic battery market.

According to Joo Yong-lak, head of Samsung SDI’s R&D center, the company’s prismatic battery product features a metal-cased structure with electrodes layered inside the cell, maximizing space utilization and improving energy density.

Joo said, “In ESS applications, cells typically stack more than 100 sheets. Due to advantages in cost competitiveness and safety, LFP prismatic batteries — rather than pouch-type cells — are increasingly preferred for ESS. This form factor also enables higher energy density, making it well suited for large-scale energy storage.”