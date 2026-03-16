Blackpink has been streamed more than 3.6 billion times on Melon, the largest music platform in Korea said Monday, citing its own tally.

Over 2.5 billion plays came via group efforts, led by “As If It’s Your Last” with more than 260 million plays, followed by “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Playing With Fire.” Solo works from the four bandmates exceeded 1 billion: Jennie’s “Solo,” the first solo single from the group, logged close to 180 million plays, with Rose’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Apt.,” quickly closing in on 133 million streams.

The quartet made a comeback earlier this month with the group's third EP, “Deadline.” The five-track set sold over 1.7 million copies in the first week and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 8. Lead single “Go” made Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 63, landing the 11th entry on the chart — the most so far for a female K-pop act.