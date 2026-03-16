Babymonster announced its second international tour via label YG Entertainment Monday.

The tour will span five continents, kicking off in Seoul in June before heading to six cities in Japan. The group then goes on to mark concert debuts in Oceania, Europe and South America.

Babymonster's first tour, Hello Monsters, comprised 32 shows held across 20 cities, drawing around 300,000 total attendees.

Before launching this year's tour, the group will release its third EP in May, fronted by lead track “Choom,” which is expected to drop ahead of the mini album.

This follows the group's second EP “We Go Up,” which was released in October. The music video for the title track had garnered 200 million views on YouTube as of last week, becoming the group’s seventh to achieve the feat.