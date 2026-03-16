A video showing two delivery riders and a passerby rushing to put out a suspected arson fire near Bojeong Station in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, has gone viral online, expressing praise for their quick response in stopping the flames from spreading.

The fire broke out on Friday at around 12:21 a.m in a grassy area near Exit 1 of Bojeong Station, according to fire authorities.

Dashcam footage from a passing car shows two delivery riders, their motorbikes parked nearby, trying to extinguish the flames from the roadside shortly after midnight. The driver, who later shared the video via online community Bobaedream, said he pulled over after noticing the fire while heading home from a car wash.

The delivery workers told him they had seen a man — believed to be the arsonist — standing near the flames and appearing to be entertained by the fire.

“While I was calling the police, the man began speaking in a confused manner, repeatedly insisting he had not started the fire and claiming he was just playing with a lighter," the witness wrote in the post.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found a lighter nearby. Police detained the man and later arrested him on suspicion of arson, according to the witness.

The flames were largely brought under control before firefighters fully extinguished the fire. The witness said he also helped smother the flames using a wet towel from his car, which he had just washed.

The fire burned three pine trees but caused no serious injuries.

Authorities arrested the man, believed to be in his 30s, near the scene. Police suspect he may have a mental illness and have placed him under emergency hospitalization while continuing their investigation.