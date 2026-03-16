Illit will drop its fourth EP “Mamihlapinatapai” on April 30, the group announced at the end of the concert it held in Seoul on Sunday.

The upcoming set will include the main track “It’s Me,” according to agency Belift Lab.

The new EP will be Illit's first new album in about ten months, since the third EP “bomb,” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 171 as its third entry on the main albums chart. It sold over 400,000 copies in the first week, marking a career best for the group.

The five-member group came in first place on television music chart shows twice with the main track “Do the Dance.” Last week, a B-side track from the third EP, “jellyous,” reached 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming the group's seventh song to do so.