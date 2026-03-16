The number of wildfires in South Korea rose in February, raising alarms among authorities and experts. According to the National Fire Data System, 134 wildfires were recorded by February, a roughly 30 percent increase from the 103 incidents reported during the same period last year.

After falling from a peak of 782 cases in 2022 to 268 in 2024, the number of wildfires climbed again to 408 in 2025.

The number of wildfire days has also increased over the past two decades, rising from an annual average of 136 days in the 2000s to 159 days in the 2020s, according to the National Institute of Forest Science.

Low rainfall and dry air are fueling wildfires. From January to early February, national rainfall averaged just 6.5 millimeters, about 80 percent below the 10-year norm, while humidity dropped to 53 percent, 15 points lower than average. The Korea Meteorological Administration said persistent westerly winds crossing the Taebaek Mountains are creating hot, dry conditions in eastern Gangwon Province and parts of the Gyeongsang provinces.