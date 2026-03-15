Visitors strolled among bright yellow cornelian cherry flowers in the village of Sansuyu, in Gurye, South jeolla Province, nestled in the foothills of Jirisan, as early spring unfolds across the countryside.

The village has turned a vivid shade of yellow as sansuyu flowers bloom across the hillsides. Streams that remained frozen during the winter have thawed, signaling the arrival of warmer days.

With lighter clothing and cameras in hand, visitors walked along scenic paths, taking in the seasonal scenery and capturing memories of the blossoming village.

The Gurye Sansuyu Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of the blossoms, is being held in the Sandong area of Gurye. The annual spring festival features performances, hands-on activities and local food experiences set against expansive fields of yellow flowers.

The festival began Saturday and runs through March 22.