This image provided by the Coast Guard shows a fishing vessel on fire with columns of black smoke billowing from the ship off the southern island of Jeju on Saturday. (Yonhap)
This image provided by the Coast Guard shows a fishing vessel on fire with columns of black smoke billowing from the ship off the southern island of Jeju on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Coast Guard personnel were searching for two crewmembers Saturday after a fishing boat carrying them caught fire off the southern island of Jeju and sank, leaving them missing.

A fire was reported on the 29-ton vessel about 90 kilometers southwest of Jeju's Chagwi Island at 9:58 a.m., with 10 crewmembers aboard, according to the Coast Guard.

Eight of them were rescued by fishermen aboard nearby ships -- two South Koreans and six Indonesians -- but the two others -- both South Koreans -- remained unaccounted for.

In the afternoon, authorities succeeded in containing the fire, but the ship sank and was fully submerged as of 5:44 p.m. Rescuers were unable to enter the ship's interior, as the fiber-reinforced plastic vessel made it difficult to contain the fire quickly.

Coast Guard personnel continued their search for the two missing crewmembers into the night, mobilizing eight vessels. (Yonhap)