US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will hit Iran "very hard" over the next week, as the US military operation against the Islamic Republic enters its 14th day, aiming to destroy Tehran's missile capabilities, its Navy, and end its pathway to nuclear arms.

During a Fox News radio interview released Friday, he also said that the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran will end when he feels it "in my bones," as he pointed to progress that the US military has made in destroying Iranian missiles, drones and their manufacturing facilities.

"We've already damaged them so badly. It would take years for them to ever rebuild, and we are going to be hitting them very hard over the next week," Trump said.

Commenting on Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said that he is "probably alive in some form," but "damaged."

On Thursday, Khamenei issued a defiant message, vowing to continue using the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, as a "lever," and avenge the "blood" of "martyrs" killed in the war with the US and Israel. His message was read out by an anchor on state television, stoking speculation about his health status.

Earlier, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the new Iranian leader is wounded and "likely disfigured."

The State Department offered a reward of up to US$10 million for information on the key leaders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its component branches, including the new supreme leader.

Asked about whether the US Navy will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said, "We would if we needed to."

"Hopefully things are going to go very well. We're gonna see what happens," he said.

His remarks came amid growing concerns that disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz -- responsible for about a fifth of the world's oil supply -- could continue to drive up oil prices, particularly ahead of the US midterm elections in November when control of Congress is at stake.

Brushing aside concerns about US ammunition stockpiles, he said that the US has "virtually unlimited ammunition."

"We're using it. We can go forever," he said. (Yonhap)