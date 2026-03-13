China’s national carrier Air China will resume passenger flights between Beijing and Pyongyang for the first time in six years, according to reports Friday.

The airline plans to restart flights from Beijing to the North Korean capital starting Aug. 25, the reports said.

The route had been suspended since 2020 as cross-border travel was halted following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The move comes as China and North Korea gradually restore cross-border exchanges that had been largely frozen during the pandemic.

A passenger train service linking Beijing and Pyongyang also resumed Thursday after a six-year hiatus, signaling a broader reopening of people-to-people travel between the two countries.