President Lee Jae Myung on Friday floated the idea of integrating the central city of Daejeon with South and North Chungcheong provinces as part of broader regional integration efforts.

Lee made the remarks during a town hall meeting with residents in North Chungcheong Province, as the ruling Democratic Party's move to enact a special law to merge Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province has faced hurdles ahead of the June local elections.

"I thought merging Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province was a good idea, but the plan has hit the brakes," Lee said during the event in the central city of Cheongju.

Although the proposed merger between South Chungcheong Province and Daejeon has been put on hold, Lee said regional integration should continue as part of broader efforts to attract more resources and revitalize local economies.

While the plan is shelved for now, Lee suggested that North Chungcheong Province could consider broader regional integration with neighboring areas.

Ahead of the event, Lee visited E-eun School, which opened in 2023 as the nation's first public special school for preschool and elementary students with intellectual disabilities, and met with students and parents to collect opinions on their education. (Yonhap)