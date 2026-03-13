Major roads across central Seoul will be closed on Sunday for the 2026 Seoul Marathon, with authorities warning of significant traffic congestion throughout the morning and early afternoon.

According to the police, the marathon is expected to draw around 20,000 participants each in the full course (42.195 kilometers) and the 10-kilometer race.

The full marathon will start at Gwanghwamun Square, passing through Sejong-daero, Eulji-ro, Jong-ro, Cheonho-daero, Gwangnaru-ro, Wangsimni-ro, Ttukseom-ro, Jamsil Bridge, and finishing at Jamsil Sports Complex.

The 10-km race will begin at Jamsil Sports Complex, follow Songpa-daero toward the Garak Market Station intersection, and return in the opposite direction.

Traffic controls will be implemented across extensive sections of the city. The starting area on Sejong-daero will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 8:08 a.m., while central corridors such as Jong-ro, Eulji-ro and Cheonggyecheon-ro will be restricted from 7:20 a.m. to 10:41 a.m.

Sections of Cheonho-daero, Neungdong-ro and Ttukseom-ro will be controlled between 8:39 a.m. and 12:22 p.m., and both Jamsil Bridge and Olympic-ro will be closed from 9:12 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The 10-km course area will be restricted from 9:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To minimize congestion, police will deploy approximately 5,514 traffic control personnel to manage detours and guide vehicles away from restricted zones. Authorities will also install 902 banners and information boards around the affected areas, while the city adjusts bus routes operating within the control sections.

Police encouraged residents near the marathon route to use the subway and other public transportation, and asked drivers passing through restricted areas to follow on-site instructions from traffic officers.