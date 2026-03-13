The special police unit investigating the deadly 2024 Jeju Air plane crash conducted a search-and-seizure operation at the related government ministry to look into the causes of the accident, officials said Friday.

The police said they sent officials to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to investigate officials who worked in the Air Navigation Satellite Policy Division and the Airport Operation Division at the time of the accident.

The Jeju Air aircraft collided with a concrete structure while attempting a belly landing at Muan International Airport after a bird strike on Dec. 29, 2024, killing all 175 passengers and four of six crew members.

In relation to the accident, the police booked 45 people on charges of causing death or injury through occupational negligence and booked another 19 suspects after the launch of the special investigative unit.

The police reportedly continued to investigate whether the factors contributing to the disaster could be traced to the initial construction of the airport in December 1999.