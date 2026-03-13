Youngone Holdings said Friday it has significantly increased dividends for shareholders, supported by solid earnings growth despite uncertainties in the global fashion industry.

The holding company of outdoor apparel manufacturer Youngone Corp. approved a year-end dividend of 4,176 won ($3.09) per share at a recent board meeting. Including interim payouts, the total dividend for 2025 reached 6,576 won per share, up 23 percent from 5,350 won a year earlier.

The total dividend payout amounts to 76.3 billion won, representing about 65 percent of the company’s standalone net profit, exceeding its previously announced target payout ratio of 50 percent.

The year-end dividend was issued through a capital reduction dividend, funded by converting capital reserves into retained earnings. The method is not classified as taxable income, allowing shareholders to effectively increase their net returns.

Youngone Corp. also raised its shareholder payout, approving a year-end dividend of 1,400 won per share. Including interim dividends, its annual dividend reached 2,100 won per share, up 50 percent from the previous year. The company’s total dividend payout is estimated at 89.4 billion won.

The dividend expansion was supported by stable earnings growth. Youngone Holdings reported consolidated revenue of 4.89 trillion won and operating profit of 735.2 billion won, up 13.7 percent and 42.2 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

The company said the results were notable given ongoing volatility in the global fashion original equipment manufacturing industry, which has been affected by slowing consumer demand and supply chain uncertainties.

Youngone attributed its resilience to stable order backlogs, a focus on high-value products and a diversified global production network.

Industry observers also note that Vice Chair Sung Rae-eun has played a key role in strengthening corporate value and shareholder returns while reinforcing the group’s operational stability. Sung also serves as chair of the Korea Fashion Association, leading initiatives to enhance the global competitiveness of Korea’s fashion industry.