SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda analysed accommodation search data for domestic travel for the recent Holi week, revealing a rise in travel interest compared to last year in destinations such as Jaipur, Udaipur and Vrindavan, where traditions, rituals and community celebrations shape the experience. Alongside temple towns and heritage cities, travellers showed interest in destinations that allow them to participate in vibrant festivities and shared cultural moments.

Rajasthan's Pink City, Jaipur, known for its grand palace-led Holi celebrations and home to the iconic Amer Fort, registered a 282 percent increase in accommodation searches compared to the Holi period last year. Udaipur saw a 233 percent rise in travel interest, as visitors look to experience lakeside Holi festivities set against the backdrop of Lake Pichola, with heritage hotels and boutique stays hosting curated celebrations. Pushkar, the revered pilgrimage town, experienced a 195 percent increase in searches, appealing to travellers drawn to its vibrant street gatherings and community-led celebrations unfolding around Pushkar Lake and its 52 bathing ghats.

In the north, Vrindavan draws travellers to its temple courtyards where flower Holi ceremonies, bhajans and traditional festivities create an immersive spiritual celebration, recording a 126 percent rise in travel interest. Mathura recorded a 109 percent increase in interest, attracting visitors keen to witness Holi in the birthplace of Lord Krishna, where temple rituals and traditional street celebrations bring the festival to life. Moving south, Hampi saw a 128 percent rise in searches, as its UNESCO-listed ruins and open temple squares transform into lively Holi gatherings that appeal to culture and history enthusiasts. Shanti Niketan in West Bengal, known for its Basanta Utsav, a distinctive cultural interpretation of Holi centred around music and art, registered a 43 percent increase in travel interest. These destinations saw a collective rise in travel interest of 211 percent.

International interest also added to the trend. Udaipur recorded a 459% increase in searches from across Asia compared to the previous year, while Jaipur saw over 191% growth in travel interest. The rise in interest was led by travelers from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda said, "Holi has evolved into a key travel moment for both domestic and international visitors. India's cultural festivities continue to strengthen the country's global appeal, drawing travellers to plan their trips around distinctive local experiences. The increasing travel interest in temple towns and heritage cities reflects how cultural calendars are influencing travel decisions. At Agoda, we aim to simplify holiday planning by bringing together a diverse mix of stays, flights, and experiences, helping travellers make the most of their time during special occasions like Holi."

