South Korean embassies and consulates abroad have urged citizens to avoid US and Israel-linked facilities amid the Middle East war.

They urged Korean nationals to stay vigilant in crowded public spaces, check emergency exits and follow the FBI’s “Run, Hide, Fight” guidance for active shooter situations.

“Run, Hide, Fight” is a civilian safety protocol for active shooter situations, prioritizing escape, then hiding if escape isn’t safe, and confronting the attacker only as a last resort.

South Korean embassies in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan advised avoiding US, Israeli, and Jewish-linked facilities, exercising caution, and canceling or postponing travel to several Middle Eastern countries and the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan.

The warnings come after several security incidents abroad, including an explosion near the United States Embassy in Norway and another blast near a Jewish synagogue in Belgium.

In Michigan, a vehicle reportedly rammed into a Jewish synagogue, showing retaliatory attacks targeting US and Israeli-linked sites.

Earlier, the South Korean Embassy in the United Arab Emirates issued a separate security advisory warning of possible Iranian attacks on US- and Israel-related facilities in the Middle East, citing media reports.

The embassy urged Korean nationals in the United Arab Emirates to avoid visiting or approaching US and Israeli diplomatic missions, banks and related facilities, including the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the US Consulate General in Dubai, and the Embassy of Israel in Abu Dhabi.

South Korea has also issued a special travel advisory for southeastern Turkey after missiles from Iran were intercepted near the Syrian border, urging Koreans to cancel travel and leave high-risk areas, including Batman Province.