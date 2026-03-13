A woman in her 60s was crushed to death while out helping her neighbor Thursday, when his parked truck rolled down a hill.

The incident occurred at around 1:13 p.m. at a home in Jindo-gun, South Jeolla Province, according to the Jindo Police Station. The victim was helping out a neighbor, a man in his 60s, dry his seaweed when the man's truck rolled down the hill.

The car was parked in front of the home, about 7 or 8 meters uphill from the front yard where the fatal accident occurred. The car owner said he put on the parking brakes, but it was found that he did not use a wheel chock to prevent the truck from ruling downhill.

Police officers are investigating the man for death by negligence via traffic accident, under the Act on Special Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.