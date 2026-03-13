SF9 is bringing out the special album “About Love” on March 25 to celebrate its tenth anniversary, agency FNC Entertainment said Friday.

It will be the group’s first group effort in about a year, after its 15th EP “Love Race.”

Inseong hinted at the new album last week. Wrapping up promotions for his first solo album, EP “Crossfade:,” he thanked fans for the support and asked them to keep their expectations high.

The teaser clip for the new album only shows six members of the octet, however. Yoo Taeyang enlisted earlier this month and will be serving his military duty as a member of the Army marching band. Jooho parted ways with the agency and signed with Haewadal Entertainment in 2024 to pursue an acting career.