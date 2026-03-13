A woman recently tried to extort money from a local nail salon by using an image generated by artificial intelligence that made it appear as if her treatment caused minor injuries to her fingers.

South Korean police on Thursday said they had transferred the case to the prosecution for fraud and obstruction of business. The suspect also fabricated medical records in the process, but the police did not press charges of counterfeiting private documents.

The suspect allegedly made a fake image of her bloodied fingers and fabricated medical documents using generative AI and ChatGPT. She sent a fake diagnosis to claim the injury, and requested 400,000 won ($269) in refund and medical costs.

She was found to be a Turkish national who in South Korea on a G-1 humanitarian-based temporary stay visa. The crime was to cover the cost of living during her stay, she told police.

After the suspect's testimony, the police concluded that she did not get help from others.