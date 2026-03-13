Mercedes-Benz Korea has launched a brand partnership program called “Mercedes-Benz Mate,” collaborating with renowned individuals across fields to communicate the brand’s values to the public in a more approachable way.

As the first partner in the program, the company has teamed up with Son Jong-won, a prominent figure in Korea’s fine-dining scene. Son currently operates a French fine-dining restaurant and a Korean restaurant, both of which hold one Michelin star.

Under the partnership, Son will take part in various brand activities organized by Mercedes-Benz Korea, including digital content and key brand events. The company said the collaboration aims to broaden customer touchpoints while presenting Mercedes-Benz vehicles as companions in everyday life.

Sang-kuk Lee, vice president of digital, marketing and communications at Mercedes-Benz Korea, said Son’s dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns closely with the brand’s philosophy.

“Through Mercedes-Benz Mate, we hope this collaboration will further convey the brand philosophy of Mercedes-Benz and create opportunities for meaningful inspiration,” Lee said.

Son said the partnership reflects his personal appreciation for automobiles.

“A car reflects the taste and personality of the person who drives it,” he said, adding that driving his favorite car provides a moment of calm amid a busy day at the restaurant.